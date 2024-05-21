Uber launches shuttle bus services for Delhi-NCR with ‘pre-book’ facility

Uber is set to operate shuttle bus services for regular commuters in Delhi-NCR after the Delhi Transport Department granted an aggregator license under the Delhi Premium Bus Scheme, news agency ANI reported. Commuters will be able to pre-book seats on their preferred route by choosing the Uber Shuttle option on the Uber app. (Representational Image)

The bus service will be launched under the Uber Shuttle programme, and commuters can pre-book seats on their preferred route by choosing the Uber Shuttle option on the Uber app.

“The Government of Delhi stays committed to improving public transport services and diversifying available transportation options to streamline commuting for Delhiites. We are pleased to extend an opportunity to Uber to utilize its global experience and technological prowess to contribute to an elevated commuting experience for the people of Delhi” said an official of the Delhi transport department.

“Following a successful pilot program, where we witnessed significant demand for buses, we are thrilled to officially introduce the convenience of Uber rides to buses in Delhi,” said India's Uber Shuttle head Amit Deshpande.

He added “Uber Shuttle will help put more people in one vehicle, and help ease traffic congestion and reduce carbon footprint. Through a new option for commuters and creating a new source of livelihood for drivers, we are confident that this initiative will prove to be a win-win for all”

The initiative was initially trialled in Delhi NCR and has been in operation in Kolkata since last year through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal Government.

How will this service work?

- According to the company, the service is tailored to meet the needs of Delhi-NCR's daily bus commuters.

- With a focus on reducing road congestion and carbon emissions, the program offers tech-optimised mobility solutions utilising private bus fleets.

- Passengers can enjoy a seamless journey by using various features within the Uber app, including pre-booking seats up to a week in advance and tracking the bus's live location and route.

- The ETA of buses (Bus ETA—Estimated Time Arrival—enables managers to provide real-time live location updates of arriving buses or shuttles) can also be viewed directly through the Uber app, ensuring convenience for passengers.

- Air-conditioned buses will cover predefined routes, linking business districts with residential areas in Delhi. Each shuttle bus, accommodating 19 to 50 passengers, will be operated by local fleet partners leveraging Uber's technology.

(With ANI inputs)