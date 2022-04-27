Umar Khalid’s role in riots can’t be isolated: Police
- The police submission was filed in a challenge by Khalid to a March 24 order in which a trial court denied him bail.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that looking at the role of Umar Khalid in isolation in the conspiracy for the 2020 north-east Delhi riots would be impermissible in law while opposing the bail plea moved by the student activist.
“The appellant (Khalid), before the trial court raised ipse dixit (a dogmatic and unproven statement) arguments seeking to conduct a mini trial at the stage of deciding the bail application and to view the appellant’s role in isolation in the case of conspiracy which is impermissible in law,” the police said in its reply.
The police said that the trial court has rightly dismissed the bail application in a well-reasoned order dealing with each and every speculative arguments raised by Khalid’s counsel.
On March 24, the trial court denied Khalid’s bail plea saying that the accusations against him were “prima facie true”.
The matter will now be heard on Wednesday.
Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, in the case for being the alleged “mastermind” of the February 2020 riots which left 53 people dead and over 400 injured. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Committee supervised by Kiran Bedi to oversee scandal-hit Rohini Ashram
Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will supervise a six-member panel to oversee the operations of the Rohini Ashram and ensure no woman or child there is subject to any treatment that violates their fundamental or legal rights, the Delhi high court said on Tuesday. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla observed that women and children are a vulnerable class and vigilance is needed to check the institute's functioning.
4 Delhi forests to be upgraded to ‘world-class standards’: Minister
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the government's plans to upgrade four existing city forests to “world class standards” so that people will no longer have to leave the capital city to enjoy a “green getaway”. The additions will include palm or bamboo-based paths, drinking water facilities, meditation huts and amphitheatres that can be used by the general public.
After Ghazipur, Bhalswa landfill goes up in flames
A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday evening and continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services battled the blaze since 5.45pm. A senior North MCD official said efforts to douse the fire were on till late night and the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the origin point.
Man dies after brawl turns violent at Noida pub; wife alleges foul play
A 30-year-old man died after the deceased Brijesh Kumar Ray was assaulted during a brawl at a pub in Sector 38A on Monday night. Police said that employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when the victim was hit after an argument with the pub staffers over the bill. Additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh said seven employees of the firm, located in Sector 82, gathered at the Lost Lemons pub for a party.
RRTS project: Viaduct work for first phase of priority stretch complete in Ghaziabad
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is developing the Regional Rapid Transit System project, has fully completed the viaduct of one section of the 17-kilometre priority stretch (in Ghaziabad). The stretch is likely to get commissioned in March, 2023. The entire stretch is to get commissioned in March, 2025. The priority stretch will have five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai.
