New Delhi, The Delhi government has received final approval to complete the construction of a crucial underpass on Bhairon Marg in central Delhi, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Monday. Underpass near Bharat Mandapam to be completed by December 2026: PWD minister

Located at one of Delhi's busiest and most sensitive traffic zones, this project to operationalise Underpass no 5 has remained incomplete for several years.

"This project had been stuck for years due to pending clearances and lack of coordination. We approached it with a clear intent to resolve issues, not to pass the buck. I personally met Railway authorities multiple times and visited the site to ensure that every concern was addressed," Public Works Department Minister Singh said.

For more than three years now, PWD has been struggling to fully operationalise the Bhairon Marg underpass due to technical difficulties faced in construction work. Now, the Railway's has approved the department's revised plan to complete the work and open the underpass for public use.

"With this no objection certificate , the final hurdle has been cleared. The focus now is on execution, speed and accountability. This project will be completed by December 2026," Singh added.

Work at the underpass, which was part of the Pragati Maidan underground transit corridor, halted in 2023.

"Corrective measures were identified, including stabilisation of the foundation through grouting, structural stitching beneath the railway line to ensure safety and adoption of a revised cast-in-situ construction methodology suited to on-ground condition," officials said under the approved plan.

They said there was a clear directive that the project would be completed within existing sanctioned funds, without placing any additional burden on the exchequer.

Once operational, it will ease congestion around Pragati Maidan and the ITO corridor, improve east-central connectivity and ensure smoother traffic flow during major national and international events hosted at the ITPO complex, they added.

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