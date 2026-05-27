Unidentified man found dead on pavement in Old Delhi market

An unidentified man was found dead on a pavement in the Chitli Kabar Market area of Old Delhi during the early hours of Wednesday, police said. An unidentified man, around 35 to 40 years old, was found dead on a pavement in the Chitli Kabar Market (Representative/HT_PRINT)

According to police, the body was spotted around 2:30 am by two policemen on motorcycle patrol duty in the area.

Head Constables Dinesh and Arvind were passing through Chitli Kabar Market when they noticed a man, believed to be around 35 to 40 years old, lying on the pavement outside a shop.

Upon examination, the man was found dead. Police said, no external injury marks were visible on the body.

"The deceased was wearing regular clothes and slippers," a senior police officer said.

Police said efforts were made to ascertain the identity of the deceased with the help of local residents and nearby shopkeepers, but no breakthrough had been achieved till the filing of the report.

After receiving information about the incident, a crime team inspected the spot and documented the scene through photographs and videos as part of the investigation, they said.

After completion of legal formalities, the body was shifted to the mortuary at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Police said proceedings related to identification and inquest are underway and appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased.