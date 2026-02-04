New Delhi, Investments in high-speed rail corridors and promotion of electric vehicles announced in the Union Budget will play a key role in reducing pollution in the national capital while strengthening connectivity and infrastructure, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday. Union Budget rail, EV push to reduce Delhi pollution: Sirsa

Calling the Budget forward-looking, Sirsa said, "This Union Budget marks a new phase in the country's economic journey and reflects a farsighted vision to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047."

He added that it addresses key challenges such as pollution, connectivity and inclusive growth.

Highlighting green mobility initiatives, Sirsa said the focus on seven high-speed rail corridors, including the Delhi–Varanasi corridor, along with an allocation of ₹5,000 crore for the electric vehicle sector, will significantly help reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality in the national capital.

"This budget will also strengthen Delhi's infrastructure," he said.

Sirsa said the Centre has enhanced Delhi's public borrowing limit to ₹21,000 crore, which will help accelerate infrastructure development in the capital.

"This budget is for every section of society; farmers, labourers, women, youth, senior citizens, entrepreneurs and traders, and works to empower them while accelerating India's economy," he said.

Hailing the Union Budget, Sirsa said women-led Farmer Producer Organisations will be linked with markets for the first time, with an allocation of ₹100 crore.

He added that farmers will benefit from the Bharat Vistaar AI Tool, a multilingual digital platform that will provide real-time advisory support to improve farm productivity and reduce risks.

"This is a women-oriented budget, and it will bring major relief to our sisters and daughters," he said.

Speaking about women-centric measures, Sirsa said the women's budget has been increased by 11 per cent, while ₹10,000 crore has been allocated for opening girls' hostels in cities across the country.

He said schemes worth ₹5 lakh crore will support women entrepreneurs associated with self-help groups.

"Under the Lakhpati Didi 2.0 scheme, women associated with self-help groups will be able to get loans of up to ₹5 lakh without providing any guarantee," he said.

Sirsa said funding for skill training centres has been increased by nearly 62 per cent compared to last year, and 300 new Industrial Training Institutes and 19 National Skill Training Institutes will be established across the country.

"This budget has provided major relief to traders, small traders and MSMEs," he said.

Detailing support for businesses, Sirsa said a ₹10,000 crore MSME Growth Fund has been allocated to promote exports and help small entrepreneurs access credit, including easier bill and invoice discounting.

He added that startups will benefit from Startup India Fund 2.0 with an outlay of ₹900 crore and Funds of Funds 2.0 with ₹1,200 crore, saying these funds will act as a lifeline for young entrepreneurs and innovators.

Speaking on infrastructure and exports, Sirsa said ₹3,000 crore has been allocated for plug-and-play industrial parks, while an Export Promotion Mission with an outlay of ₹2,300 crore will further strengthen Delhi's export ecosystem.

On welfare measures for the poor, Sirsa said under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 80 crore people will continue to receive free food grains, with an allocation of ₹2.27 lakh crore.

He added that 10 crore small farmers will receive ₹63,500 crore next year under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"About ₹9,500 crore has been allocated to provide free treatment of up to ₹10 lakh for needy families, while ₹54,917 crore has been earmarked under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for construction of new houses," he said.

Explaining employment and education measures, Sirsa said rural labourers will be assured 125 days of employment with a budgetary provision of ₹95,692 crore.

He added that education spending has increased by 8.5 per cent to ₹1.39 lakh crore, including plans for five new university townships and content creator labs in schools and colleges, which will benefit the education sector.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.