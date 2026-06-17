Union minister Shah approves slum rehab policy, cut-off extended to Jan 2025

New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority and DUSIB Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have been directed to issue tenders for five slum clusters under the public-private partnership mode for rehabilitation of JJ clusters within the next 45 days. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, was finalised on Tuesday in a review meeting held by the Union home minister Amit Shah and the eligibility cut-off for rehabilitation has been extended to January 1, 2025, the ministry of home affairs said in a statement.

The Delhi Development Authority and DUSIB Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have been directed to issue tenders for five slum clusters under the public-private partnership mode for rehabilitation of JJ clusters within the next 45 days, with an emphasis on in-situ development.

In a statement, minister Shah said: “Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026 has been finalized today and the Government of Delhi should notify it at the earliest. Delhi Development Authority (DDA) / Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) should issue tenders for five clusters within 45 days. Project documents and tender forms should also be prepared for an additional 50 JJ Clusters.”

The Union minister said that in the construction of rehabilitation colonies, adequate and sufficient provision should be made for community facilities, such as anganwadi centres, educational facilities, health centres and playgrounds. “The decisions taken today will benefit five lakh families living in Delhi’s JJ clusters. The eligibility cut-off date for JJ clusters should be fixed as January 1, 2025,” Shah said.

Delhi has approximately 750 slum clusters, housing over 400,000 families. The policy focuses on in-situ redevelopment and relocation, providing eligible slum dwellers with modern 25 square-metre flats equipped with civic amenities, usually within a five-kilometre radius of their current settlement. The current Delhi slum rehabiliation policy states that JJ clusters that came up before 2006 shall not be removed without providing their inhabitants with alternate housing.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said: “Bringing positive change to the lives of every citizen of Delhi and providing them with dignified housing is our priority. Today, the ‘Delhi Slum and Jhuggi-Jhopri Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2026’ was finalised. As per the decision, in the first phase, the DDA and DUSIB will initiate the tender process for five JJ clusters within the next 45 days under the PPP model. These new colonies will be equipped with all basic amenities such as schools, health centers, playgrounds, and Anganwadis. The central and Delhi governments are working with full dedication to realise the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’.”

When contacted, Delhi urban development minister Ashish Sood told HT: “A drastic step has been taken in the meeting chaired by the Union home minister Amit Shah, which will be key towards implementing the guarantee of housing for slums made by the BJP government. By extending the cut-off date for rehabilitation from 2007 to 2025, a path has been paved for providing homes to all slum inhabitants. it was a key promise made by PM Narendra Modi in the run-up to Delhi polls.”

A government official, on the condition of anonymity, said that during demolition drives held over the last week, the eligibility cut-off was proving to be a major hurdle in providing relief to all people. “The slums have expanded with new addition of houses but relief could not be provided to all inhabitants.

Shah later posted on X: “These colonies, equipped with facilities like schools, health centers, playgrounds, and anganwadi centers, will realize the dream of a dignified life for these families. This is a symbol of the Modi government’s resolve to connect every citizen of Delhi to the mainstream of development.”