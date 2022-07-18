Uphaar tragedy: Delhi court upholds conviction of Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case
A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in connection with the evidence tampering case in the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy.
The court will hear fresh arguments on the sentence as the Ansal brothers have also challenged the seven-year jail term handed to them by a magistrate's court in November 8 last year for tampering evidence. The court had also imposed a fine of ₹2.25 crores on the Ansals.
Besides Ansals, the court had also convicted PP Batra, Anoop Singh and Dinesh Chand Sharma, while handing seven year jail term to them.
The sentencing took place after the court had convicted the accused for the abetment of offence, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.
According to the chargesheet, the documents tampered with included a police memo detailing the recoveries immediately after the incident, the Delhi Fire Service records regarding the repair of the transformer installed inside the cinema hall, minutes of managing director's meetings and four cheques.
The court, however, set aside the conviction of another accused Anoop Singh in the case. All the convicts including both the Ansal brothers, PP Batra and Dinesh Sharma will be produced in court on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: 25 years of Uphaar tragedy: Firefighter recalls rescue
On February 16, this year, the high court had refused to suspend the sentence and directed the sessions judge to decide the appeal of the accused at the earliest.
At least 59 people lost their lives due to asphyxia and over 100 were injured in the stampede after a fire broke out at the Uphaar Cinema on June 13,1997 during the screening of JP Dutta's film ‘Border’.
-
₹1 cr reportedly collected in Bengaluru for violating this rule since Sep 2019
A huge amount worth Rs 1. 14 crores was collected as fine by Bengaluru's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - for violating the single-use plastic rule in the city, reported Deccan Herald. The report also said that the fine was collected between September 2019 and June 2022. The violators include manufacturers, retailers and small-scale business vendors who are dependent on single use plastic for their daily trade.
-
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is also the leader of the party's legislature group in the Punjab assembly, on Monday abstained from voting in the Presidential election. Also read: Presidential election 2022: Odisha Cong MLA votes for Murmu, explains why The two other SAD MLAs, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Ganieve Majithia, however, voted for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu.
-
After letter to PM, Arvind Kejriwal's remark on Singapore visit, GST rule
A day after Arvind Kejriwal's wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit (WCS), Arvind Kejriwal yet again brought up the issue on Monday amid voting for the presidential elections. As he came to vote for presidential polls, Kejriwal on Monday also raised an objection to the new GST rules, which have now kicked off.
-
24-year-old Chandigarh lawyer launches online news portal for kids
A 24-year-old lawyer, Anmol Malhotra, has launched Newsahoot, an online news portal that tailors news items for children, so that they, too, may see the real world unfold around them. Newsahoot publishes only one article a day, six days a week, on the most relevant piece of news, be it the political crisis in Maharashtra or the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The website also defines complex words, which helps builds children's vocabulary according to their reading levels.
-
To plea seeking to stop SpiceJet ops, Delhi High Court's response
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to stop flight operations of air carrier SpiceJet in the wake of several incidents of technical malfunction that have been lately reported. The plea by a lawyer, Rahul Bhardwaj, had also sought a commission to inquire into whether the operations of SpiceJet are being properly managed. Several snags have been reported on the flights operated by the airline recently.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics