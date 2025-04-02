The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Delhi government to utilise the environmental compensation worth ₹19.62 crore for the preparation of action plan to rejuvenate Delhi’s water bodies and recharge the groundwater table. Use ₹ 19.6-crorefines to revamp water bodies: NGT to Delhi govt

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava also asked the revenue department to pay ₹10,000 each on behalf of 11 district magistrates who have failed to file reports on the status of illegal borewells in the Capital. The tribunal is hearing multiple pleas on the illegal extraction of groundwater.

“The divisional commissioner (Delhi government) is directed to prepare an action plan in consultation with DJB, CGWA, State Wetland Authority and DPCC for the utilisation of the amount of ₹19.62 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies and the recharge of groundwater within one month and utilise the amount within the next three months,” the order, dated March 21, mentioned.

The action plan, along with the progress reports, are to be presented on the next date of hearing — May 28.

Additionally, the bench also dismissed the applications filed by district magistrates, who said they were unable to share status reports on illegal borewells in Delhi due to the assembly elections.

The tribunal, in its order, said the reports were to be filed a week before the previous hearing on January 8, whereas the elections were notified on January 10. “Being busy for election duties cannot by itself justify neglect of other work and ignoring of filing of reports in compliance of orders passed by this Tribunal,” the bench said.

Further, NGT said out of the environmental compensation of ₹7,093.46 lakh levied by DPCC on violators for illegal groundwater extraction, only ₹79.7 lakh was recovered so far, asking the Delhi chief secretary to ensure compliance and collection of the pending amount.