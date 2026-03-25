Uttam Nagar violence: SC asks petitioners to approach Delhi police commissioner

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked petitioners seeking safety and security for the family members of 26-year-old Tarun Butolia killed in a clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Holi to approach the Delhi police commissioner. (File photo) Security personnel stand guard during the "Virat Aakrosh Sabha" called by the United Hindu Front over the death of Tarun, due to an alleged fight during Holi at Uttam Nagar in Delhi earlier this month. (ANI)

On March 4, Tarun died after being injured in a clash between two neighbouring families. The altercation was triggered after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one community accidentally hit a woman from the other.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, while declining a CBI probe in the matter, said that if the issue was ineffectively addressed by the city police, the petitioners could approach the Delhi High Court.

"The petitioners have sought certain directions with respect to an unfortunate incident of March 4, 2026, resulting in the untimely death of a young individual…"

"...We find that some of the directions sought are essentially administrative issues regarding the safety and security of individuals for the victim's family," the bench said.

Underlining that the city police could examine the issues, the bench granted them the liberty to submit a "comprehensive representation" to the police commissioner.

"There is no gainsaying that the police authorities will evaluate the threat perception and will take remedial measures as may be required."

"If the petitioners' grievances are still not effectively addressed, liberty is granted to approach the High Court," the bench said.

After hearing the submissions of the petitioners' counsel, CJI Kant said, "Every day, CBI people come and raise their hands... their hands are full," to which the advocate said the plea was not pressing for a CBI probe and instead sought measures for the family's safety.

"Please go to the Delhi High Court. Investigation is going on. The Delhi Police is a fairly professional police force. Don't demoralise the entire force like this," the CJI said.

Earlier, the violent incident had led to protests by some groups, during which two vehicles linked to some of the accused were set on fire. Police have since arrested multiple accused in connection with the case.