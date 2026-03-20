New Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior railway officials at Rail Bhawan here to evaluate progress on station accessibility, passenger amenity upgrades, and other security enhancements to improve the passenger experience. Vaishnaw reviews progress of passenger amenity upgrades at stations

"The meeting focused on measures like access control, crowd management, technology-driven surveillance, and ease of mobility within station premises," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

"These reforms will first be implemented at New Delhi Railway Station and, based on the lessons learned, will subsequently be rolled out to other stations," it added.

Officials noted that comprehensive AI-powered surveillance will be deployed at New Delhi Railway Station, using cameras to cover all areas of the station premises, including platforms, concourses, entry and exit points, and areas prone to unauthorised access.

To ensure uniformity and accountability among the large workforce, a colour-coded identification system will be introduced for all personnel working at the station, officials added.

"Railway employees will wear fluorescent jackets, while non-employees, including vendors, station sahayaks, contractual staff, and IRCTC personnel, will also wear colour-coded jackets of some other colour," the statement said.

It further stated, "This is being done to enable the swift identification of passengers, employees and other non-employees like coolies, the staff of vendors, food, cleaning, parcel and maintenance personnel, present in the station premises, with whom the security authorities & the ticket checking staff engage, while performing their duties."

Other significant measures include piloting the QR code-based access control system at New Delhi Railway Station, integrating the RailOne App with Bharat Taxi for seamless last-mile connectivity, and improving signage at all stations, among others.

"These measures demonstrate Indian Railways' commitment to transforming the country's busiest stations into safe, well-organised, and passenger-friendly spaces," the ministry said.

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