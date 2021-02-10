IND USA
Youngsters in Delhi-NCR are planning their trips to hill stations this Valentine's weekend.
Valentine's plans: Tripping outside Delhi over weekend

Delhi University students to make the most of Valentine's weekend at hill stations, to destress with besties.
By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:06 AM IST

If you thought that Delhi University students are going to spend this Valentine’s by dating virtually, bundled up in their blankets and PJs, you stand corrected! Youngsters have decided to make up for the time lost amid the pandemic by taking their bae to the nearest hill station around the Capital, for a pitch perfect Valentine weekend!

Students have spent weeks picking out the most hygienic property around hill stations, even if it means denting their pockets; all this to enjoy a perfect Valentine’s Day amid the pandemic. “The pandemic has been a bummer and I’ve not been able to meet my GF in the longest time. If campus had reopened, I could have proposed to her in college or given her a surprise. But that can’t be done now. I wanted to do something special for her on Valentine’s Day and so planned to take a short trip to Himachal Pradesh. While we can’t exactly go backpacking in Europe this year, a two day trip will be a great break from all the stress due to the upcoming exams and the never ending online classes. Travelling and having great experiences with your friends is what college is all about, and Valentine’s is the perfect opportunity,” says Pranshu Nain, a student of Ramjas College.

Some students have tapped into their entrepreneurial abilities, and are coordinating Valentine’s Day trips for their batchmates this year! “A lot of students have reached out to me to help them plan their trip for Valentine’s Day. The famous spots are the hill stations. I help them curate a package that’s budget friendly and also hygienic, with properly sanitised hotels and buses that keep in mind social distancing whole seating passengers. I’m getting around 10 requests for bookings on any average, every day. And 50 plus students have already paid for their trips. But, we aren’t allowing stag entries; it’s either only girls or couples. The activities on the hill station will include bonfire, trekking, dancing — the whole Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani filmi experience. In fact, we are even going trekking to the same places as that movie,” says a DU student, on condition of anonymity, while busy organising trips for campus couples.

But what about #singles then? Are they not planning to celebrate their singlehood by taking an all boys/girls trip? “Of course we will! Me and my friends are planning to go to Rishikesh around that time. We’ll be celebrating our singlehood. I’ve even got hoodies printed with the line - Swag se Single. I doubt if anybody will wear them though,” laughs Hemant Sehrawat, a Master’s student in DU.

