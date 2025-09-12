Vasant Kunj Block C-9 residents still face sewage overflow, tainted water

Residents of Block C-9 in Vasant Kunj continue to struggle with overflowing sewage, with foul water from a blocked drain flooding an entire road in the colony. The crisis follows contamination of the block’s groundwater supply, which has left murky-brown water flowing from household taps. Foul water from a blocked drain has flooded an entire road in the colony, said residents. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“The sewers in our block have been overflowing for months due to heavy rain. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sends suction machines, but the streets flood again the next day. It has severely restricted our movement,” said Sandeep Mahindru, 64, a resident.

Residents’ welfare association (RWA) president Mausami Bhattacharya said said problem keeps recurring as suction pumps are not run long enough to clear the lines. “The DJB switches them off after a few hours, and the water covers the road again. People can’t walk here, and drivers must take longer routes as two gates leading to the road are shut,” she said.

HT reported earlier this week that residents here began receiving contaminated water from the night of September 5, allegedly after the overflowing sewage mixed with the groundwater supply.

A week later, residents said the DJB has been working to fix the problem. Bhattacharya said on Wednesday, DJB workers flushed out the sewer line to eliminate any blockages, after which some households began receiving clean water. But many residents say the problem persists.

We are still getting muddy water. It’s been like this for a week, and we’re forced to buy water at high prices. My wife fell ill after accidentally drinking it and has had diarrhoea and severe vomiting,” Mahindru said.

Others said the water, though clearer, still smells foul. “There’s dust in the water and a bad odour. We’re still ordering water daily, but DJB workers told us the issue should be fixed in a few days,” said another resident who did not wish to be named.

Other parts of the city are facing similar issues. Residents of Dwarka’s Royal Green Apartments, Vyas Kunj Apartments, and Akshardham Apartments said they have been receiving contaminated water for nearly 10 days due to sewage mixing with the potable supply.

“We contacted local representatives and the DJB, who advised us to let the water run for 10–15 minutes before filling our overhead tanks and not to use it for drinking or cooking—even though it remains polluted after 15 minutes. The DJB sent bottles of chlorine solution for residents to add to their tanks, but the underlying problem hasn’t been resolved,” said Seetha Parthasarathy, a Royal Green resident.

HT reached out to a superintendent engineer, DJB , and the DJB spokesperson for a comment, but did not get a response.