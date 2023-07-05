A lesson in art: School walls in NCR flaunt new colours

As #GarmiKiChutti ends, vibrant walls welcome back young minds to schools across NCR, courtesy Delhi Street Art. Promoting social messages and cultural nuggets, here’s how the new canvases look like: Some of the recently painted murals at schools across NCR depict social and cultural messages in vibrant hues. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

At Harcourt Butler Senior Secondary School in Mandir Marg, the mural depicts the message of equality and education for all. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Yogesh Saini, founder, Delhi Street Art (DSA), says: “While painting a wall, we emphasise not only on the art but also on creating an alluring environment where students look forward to rush in... When the artwork is inside [a school], it’s mostly created to depict how the students see their school.”

At Navy Children School, INA, one of the freshly painted walls promotes extra-curricular activities alongside classroom learning. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

At Navy Children School, the murals try to capture the imaginations of the young minds. “The jungle and aqua themes have been played up in the primary wing and sports theme can be seen near the ground... We wanted to inspire the young learners to engage rather than just look at the walls,” says Oshima Mathur, principal of the school.

The boundary wall of Suncity School in Gurugram advocates for equal rights for all genders. Some youngsters from the school had also joined in to paint this mural. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

At Suncity School in sector 54 of Gurugram, the theme of wall art goes beyond the binary of gender. Raj Kanojia, an artist from DSA, explains, “The exterior walls of a school are visible to the general public, too. That’s why we’ve created artwork that sends out a message of diversity. Gender and equality must be taught at a young age and this work is a reminder of the same.”

At Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, on Najafgarh Kapashera Road, some positive messages amid a tropical jungle theme rules the walls. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Bharti Jangra (extreme left), says: “As an animation student I got on board to paint the boundary wall at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. The flora and fauna gives its walls a jungle theme that is attracting the youngsters to click selfies here outside the school.”

At Diwan Chand Arya Senior Secondary School, in Lodhi Road, the graffiti on its boundary wall includes some folk and classical art forms. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Seema Puri, a resident of Lodhi Road, says, “I live close to Diwan Chand Arya School, and choose to walk along the road to be able to look at the new artworks that have come up on its boundary wall. It’s so soothing to just admire them! I hope my children grow up to witness the same, and experience the power of art that can change the world.”

