Victim 27: Search for DNA sample to identify casualty in Mundka fire
Geeta Devi, 42, lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village’s Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. She lived alone, her husband, Upendra Shah, passed away in 2018, and according to the landlord no relative has visited her since 2009 -- the year when she moved to the accommodation.
Geeta is suspected to be among the 27 people who died in the devastating fire that broke out in a CCTV assembling unit at a four-storey building in Mundka. Since the bodies were completely charred, the police are getting DNA tests done to ensure that bodies are handed over to the right claimant. So blood relatives of 26 victims have submitted DNA samples.
But the police are still looking for someone who could provide a sample for Geeta. Until they could find someone, there is no way to find out if she died in the fire or has gone missing after the accident.
Geeta was among nearly 100 workers who were present in the building last Friday to listen to a motivational lecture that the company owner had arranged. She had joined the company just ten days before the incident.
Inside her room in Parvesh Nagar, 10 bottles of water were stacked neatly on the ground, a red gown was hanging on a wire and all utensils were stuffed in a steel basket. There was no sign of life.
However, Anita Anand, 40, the owner of the property hopes that Geeta is alive.
Anita said Geeta and her husband Upendra rented the first-floor room in 2009. The couple had no children, and told the landlady that they were from Bihar’s Gaya district. “But no relative every visited them. It was just the two of them. Upendra was physically disabled,” she said. Upendra passed away in 2018, she added.
Anita said Geeta did not have enough money to carry out the last rites of her husband. Then, the neighbours pooled money and helped Geeta. ““None of their relatives visited on Upendra’s death. Or even after that to check on Geeta,” said Santosh Kumar, Geeta’s neighbour for the past seven years.
When the fire broke out on May 13, Anita’s son, Bhaskar, 21, a BTech student, reached the spot and waited for four hours for Geeta to come out, but she didn’t. Bhaskar said a fellow worker told him that Geeta fell sick due to the heavy smoke and started puking. “She kept saying ‘Geeta mar gayi’ (Geeta is dead),” Bhaskar said.
Anita and Bhaskar also visited the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital’s mortuary - where the dead bodies are preserved - on May 14 but couldn’t recognise Geeta. “Since no one ever visited her, we had no way of knowing who her family members could be. We asked neighbours too but no one knew anything. We suspect that her mobile phone was also burnt in the fire. The police have taken her number and they might be able to find someone from her call history,” Bhaskar said.
Geeta used to sustain on the monthly widow pension and odd jobs. “She never had a steady job. And it’s unfortunate that she died on her first proper job,” Anita said.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said, “We are looking for her parents. It’s yet unknown whether they’re alive. We have been told she is originally from Bihar. If we don’t find a sample, then one may have to assume that the body which doesn’t match with a sample may be hers”.
The property owner has locked Geeta’s room with all her belongings intact. They expressed the hope that she might be admitted to a different hospital and return in a few days. “If she doesn’t, then we’ll perform her last rites,” Anita said.
Sex determination racket busted Ludhiana, doctor arrested
A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in Rishi Nagar. The accused has been identified as an ayurvedic doctor, Mohinder Kaur. Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre. A special team, led by district family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, was formed to bust the racket.
Delhi high court gets 9 new judges, total strength at 44
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday got nine new judges taking the total strength of the number of judges to 44 from the existing 35. The high court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges. Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath to Tara Vista Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Dutta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.
Meritorious students’ long wait for NTSE continues
Meritorious school students have been waiting for the National Talent Search Examination for the past six months now but the state's Bureau of Psychology, the nodal agency for exams, has no information yet from the National Council of Educational Research and Training, the NTSE conducting body. “As of now there are no guidelines or information regarding NTSE-2022,” said UP's Bureau of Psychology, director, Usha Chandra. The e-award letters became available only from April 28.
Flammable material near electric board may have triggered Mundka fire: Cops
Preliminary probe into the Mundka fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives suggested that the fire may have been caused due to dumping of cardboard and other such material near the electric switch board on the first floor, the police said on Wednesday. There were partitions inside the buildings also to use as storage as well, police said. The three arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, police said.
Ludhiana: Body of a 35-year-old man found on railway tracks
The body of a 35-year-old man was found on the railway tracks near Jassian village on Wednesday morning. According to officials, locals found the body lying on the tracks at around 7 am, following which Salem Tabri police reached the spot initially. Since the body was found on the tracks, the Government Railway Police was informed. Inspector Jaskaran Singh along with other GRP staff and the forensic team reached the spot and started the investigation.
