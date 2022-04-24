Video: Fire breaks out in railway godown near Delhi's Pratap Nagar Metro Station
A major fire broke out in a godown at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station near Pratap Nagar Metro Station on Sunday evening. A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.
The fire reportedly broke out in the signal and telecoms store at the railway station. The incident occurred outside the boundaries of the station, away from the passenger area, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said.
"All train movement is normal. Fire brigade tenders are already at the site," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
UP aims at transgender welfare scheme; proposes voluntary registration
The Social Welfare Ministry of Uttar Pradesh has proposed a first of its kind voluntary registration for transgender people in the state, aimed at devising welfare measures for the marginalised community, according to official sources. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on April 18 directed state government officials to carry forward welfare measures for transgender people. During his first tenure as chief minister, Adityanath had in 2021 formed the Transgender Welfare Board.
Labourer arrested for killing man over alcohol money
PUNE A labourer was remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court on Sunday for killing another person over issue of demanding money for alcohol. The deceased man was identified Sanjaykumar Srisurajprasad Choudhury, 28, a resident of Jadhav vasti area of Wagholi, Pune and a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The arrested man was identified as a labourer who lives in Wagholi area, 31, Sagar Balu Mohite.
New retention wall at Ambil Odha might create flood risk
PUNE While the Pune Municipal Corporation has built a new retention wall with five doors at the Ambil Odha sangam point at the backside of Peshwe lake in Katraj area, local residents have claimed that the wall has been built unscientifically and has created the risk of flooding nearby residential areas. Since the last three years, flash floods have been regularly taking place near Ambil Odha starting from Katraj, Sukhsagar nagar, Padmavati and Sahakarnagar areas.
Police invokes sedition charges against Ranas, court remands them to 14-day judicial custody
Mumbai Mumbai police has invoked sedition charges against Independent Lok Sabha MP from Amaravati Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, claiming that 'their acts created hateful sentiments in the minds of citizens against the Maharashtra government.' However, when the police on Sunday produced the couple in the court, they failed to get custody of the two as the court remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.
