Video: Fire breaks out in railway godown near Delhi's Pratap Nagar Metro Station

A major fire broke out in a godown at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station near Pratap Nagar Metro Station on Sunday evening. A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in Railway godown at sabzi mandi, near Pratap Nagar Metro Station. A total of 14 fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire has been brought under control: Delhi Fire Service



The fire reportedly broke out in the signal and telecoms store at the railway station. The incident occurred outside the boundaries of the station, away from the passenger area, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said.

"All train movement is normal. Fire brigade tenders are already at the site," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

