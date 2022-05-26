'Local guardian': New Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena promises to spend more time outside Raj Niwas
- Vinai Kumar Saxena, 64, said he would try to solve the national capital's pollution problem with the help of the Centre, Delhi government and citizens.
Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took oath as Delhi's 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, said he would work as a local guardian and citizens would see him more on the roads than inside the governor's house.
The former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said he would try to solve the national capital's pollution problem with the help of the Centre, Delhi government and citizens. He further spoke about his dream about developing Delhi as a city of joy and urged citizens to forget the many riots that rocked the national capital.
“I'll work as a local guardian. You'll see me more on roads than in Raj Niwas. Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, will try to solve this problem along with the Centre, Delhi government and local citizens. People working in unorganised sectors will be trained,” he said.
“Many riots took place in Delhi... It's better to forget all of them... People should stay together... My dream is to develop Delhi as a city of joy,” the LG aVinai Kumar Saxena
Saxena, 64, was sworn in as the new LG of the national capital at a simple ceremony at the Raj Niwas by the chief justice of Delhi high court, Vipin Sanghi.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers attended the ceremony. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Sahib Singh, leader of opposition in assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLAs from BJP and AAP also attended the meeting. Chief secretary Naresh Kumar and top bureaucrats of the Delhi government also joined the event.
On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind named Saxena as the new Delhi LG days after Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons.
