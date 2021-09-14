Voters’ list revision: Delhi CEO orders review to replace officers who are not tech-savvy

Citing the computerisation of the voters’ list revision, the chief electoral officer of Delhi on Tuesday issued directions to all 11 district magistrates to conduct “a comprehensive review” of the performance of booth level officers (BLO) and replace those who cannot handle a smartphone with tech-savvy people.

Delhi has around 13,500 BLOs who come under the domain of the revenue department. The directions come at a time when Delhi is inching closer to the municipal polls, likely to be held early next year.

The central government has launched a mobile application called GARUDA for voter roll revision. Last month, the Union government issued an order asking all BLOs to mandatorily register themselves on the mobile app. In Delhi, around 8,000 BLOs have registered themselves on the app so far, an election commission officer said, asking not to be named.

“Keeping in view the need for technological advancements in the electoral process, the chief electoral officer of Delhi, Dr r Singh, has directed all the DEOs (district election officers) i.e. the district magistrates of Delhi to comprehensively review the work of BLOs and those who cannot handle smartphones should be replaced with tech-savvy BLOs. This has been conveyed in a video conference held by the CEO with all DEOs and EROs on September 13, 2021 regarding the ensuing special summary revision-2022,” a statement from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi said.

It further said, “With the introduction of the GARUDA App by the Election Commission of India, the work of BLOs will become faster, smarter and more transparent and the process of voter registration will become easier and more accurate.”

“The CEO Delhi has further directed to ensure that 06 images of each polling station are uploaded in compliance with the directions of the ECI. A virtual tour of the polling station should also be made available for the convenience of electors. Dr Ranbir Singh also emphasised the need to tag the EMF (Extended Minimum Facilities) like police station, fire station, hospital, bus stand, parking etc on GARUDA app by the BLOs with an aim to provide complete information about a polling station to electors,” the statement said.