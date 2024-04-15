 Watch: Devotees offer prayers at Chhattarpur Temple on seventh day of Navratri | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Watch: Devotees offer prayers at Chhattarpur Temple on seventh day of Navratri

ANI |
Apr 15, 2024 10:35 AM IST

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga.

The morning aarti was performed at the Shri Aadya Katyayani Shakti Peeth temple at Chhattarpur in Delhi on the seventh day of Navratri on Monday.

Morning aarti being performed at the Shri Aadya Katyayani Shakti Peeth temple at Chhattarpur in Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
Morning aarti being performed at the Shri Aadya Katyayani Shakti Peeth temple at Chhattarpur in Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

Several devotees gathered at the Chhatarpur Temple to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness.

The rituals for this day are observed during the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina.

This year, the Navratri festival, spanning nine days, commenced on April 9 and is set to conclude on April 17. Throughout this period, people have been venerating Maa Durga and her nine manifestations, known as the Navadurgas.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

Watch: Devotees offer prayers at Chhattarpur Temple on seventh day of Navratri
Follow Us On