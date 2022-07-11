Home / Cities / Delhi News / Watch: Rains lash parts of Delhi, bring respite from sweltering heat
Watch: Rains lash parts of Delhi, bring respite from sweltering heat

Visuals from ITO area.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Delhi received light rain on Monday, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Delhiites woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had earlier said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda.

Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari (Haryana) Deoband, Shamli, Khatauli, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) would also receive rain, the weather department said.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last 10 days.

It had gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 126.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category as the air quality index (AQI) read 86 at 8.05 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
