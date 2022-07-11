Watch: Rains lash parts of Delhi, bring respite from sweltering heat
Delhi received light rain on Monday, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Delhiites woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius.
The IMD had earlier said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda.
Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari (Haryana) Deoband, Shamli, Khatauli, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) would also receive rain, the weather department said.
According to a report by news agency PTI, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last 10 days.
It had gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 126.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category as the air quality index (AQI) read 86 at 8.05 am.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
-
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended till July 20
A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till July 20 in a money laundering case. The court order comes days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned the Delhi minister's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the probe agency this week while it extracts information from digital devices seized during the money laundering probe against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.
-
‘Not possible in K'taka’: Siddaramaiah’s take on BJP buying Goa MLAs for ₹50cr
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata party for 'uprooting democracy' by indulging in horse-trading in several parts of the country amid reports of Congress MLAs in Goa walking over to the BJP. “By offering Rs 50 crore to each MLA… they do not believe in democracy,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
Punjab govt scraps proposed textile park plan near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the proposed textile park project at Koom Kalan village near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana district. “The Bhagwant Mann government has taken the decision that the Mattewara project will be cancelled,” the ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted from its official handle.
-
Bengaluru crime branch busts two gambling rings; detains 24, seizes cash
The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Sunday busted two gambling rings in Vidyaranyapura and Halasuru Gate respectively, and detained 24 gamblers and seized over Rs 2.5 lakh cash from their possession. “In two separate cases, the CCB detained 24 gamblers who were playing andhar-bahar. seized Rs. 2,52,000 in cash from them,” the Bengaluru City Police tweeted. Andhar - Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards.
-
Kanwar Yatra returns: Safety meets spirituality and swag
After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, the city is gearing up for the return of the annual Kanwar Yatra from July 14. With the launch of a registration system set up by the Delhi Police to help pilgrims enlist themselves for the journey, the focus this year is on safety amid the enthusiasm of a comeback.
