Water inflow upped to flush Yamuna in Delhi ahead of Chhath Puja

New Delhi

More water is being released directly into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage, instead of routing them to the eastern and western canals as usual, in a bid to improve the water quality ahead of the Chhath Puja, according to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC). Since 5pm on Tuesday, no water has been diverted to either canal, the data showed.

As of Tuesday evening, the water inflow was 130.2 cumecs, all of which was released downstream. A minimum environmental flow (e-flow) of 10 cumecs is required to be released downstream for Delhi, but this flow remained consistently above 100 cumecs since 5pm on Tuesday. The highest hourly release was 293.81 cumecs, recorded at 7pm on Tuesday.

To be sure, the higher the flow of water, the higher is the flushing of the river, which naturally reduces pollution.

When water with surfactants or detergent-like molecules tumble down from a height, particularly at the Okhla barrage, the churning of surfactants leads to froth formation through bubbles in the water.

An official with the irrigation department said the government has regulated the speed of the water at such elevation points. “The speed of the water going towards Uttar Pradesh for irrigation will reduce the formation of froth due to surfactants present in the river close to the Kalindi Kunj area,” the official said.

A second government official said the increased flow aimed to rejuvenate the river. “We have been working on plans – not just for Chhath Puja, but overall too, to increase flow in the river. This includes plans to increase flow at Okhla from upstream to flush away froth and pollutants.”

Multiple agencies, including parliamentary panels, have suggested a minimum e-flow of 23 cumecs in the Yamuna to sustain e-flow, instead of the existing 10 cumecs. However, DPCC in 2019 argued a flow of 390 cumecs would be needed to achieve bathing standards.

Experts welcomed the increased flow into the river, but questioned the timing. “Although a good move, it should be done more regularly so that Yamuna’s e-flow stays high even in the lean season. The data is quite clear though. The canals are not receiving any water since 5pm on Tuesday, which if continues this way, is also worrying as the water diverted particularly towards UP is important for irrigation,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP).

Political row

Opposition members in the Delhi assembly attacked the Delhi government for allegedly failing to clean the Yamuna before Chhath Puja, but the government said this would be the first time in six years the festival would be held along the river, and rapped the opposition for curtailing devotees.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that despite promises, the river remains polluted with toxic foam, endangering the festival’s sanctity and participants’ health. “The BJP’s claims of cleaning the Yamuna are nothing but lies. Their inaction is not just a deception but a crime against the faith of the Purvanchali society. Videos from this morning also show that there is toxic foam floating on the river,” he said at a press conference.

Delhi culture minister Kapil Mishra said, “Chhath will be celebrated along the river for the first time after six years this time and the devotees are elated. The previous government had conspired to keep the festival from happening at a large scale. They also filed cases against the devotees. Our CM has now decided that Chhath will be celebrated along the banks of Yamuna and all previous cases will be withdrawn. The opposition is only making baseless allegations because they did not have the will to clean the Yamuna.”