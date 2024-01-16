Water supply in Delhi to be hit for 16 hours on January 18

The supply of water to several parts of south and southeast Delhi will be disrupted for a 16-hour period between January 18 and January 19 as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to carry out maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant (WTP), the water utility warned on Tuesday. HT Image

Some of the impacted areas will include Greater Kailash, Moolchand, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Jal Vihar, Green Park, Panchsheel, Amar Colony, Sarita Vihar, Siddharth Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Chhatarpur, and parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) region, DJB said in an advisory.

DJB also plans to install a flow meter on the south Delhi main supply line at the water treatment plant. Its advisory said, “The water supply in South Delhi main will remain affected for 16 hours on January 18 from 10am onwards. The water supply will not be available on January 18 (evening) and January 19 (morning). Residents are advised to store sufficient amount of water in advance as per requirement. Water tankers will be available on request.”

To request DJB tankers, residents can contact the following water emergency helplines: central control room (011-23538495), Greater Kailash (011-29234746), Vasant Kunj (011-26137216), Jal Sadan (011-29819035) and RK Puram (011-26193218).

Separately, DJB also issued an advisory regarding the annual flushing and cleaning of underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations in selected areas on January 17 and 18. The areas include Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Rohini sectors 11 and 20-25, Vasant Kunj D-2, Vinay Marg, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Chanakyapuri, Shanti Path, and Sujan Singh Park on January 17; and Kilokari, Sidharth Extension and adjoining areas, Badarpur, and parts of Okhla on January 18.