Water supply in many parts of Delhi to be affected on Monday. Details here

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday released a list of the areas in the national capital where water supply will be affected on Monday (December 27). The supply will be hit due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations.

The DJB released a press note on Twitter, informing people about reduced supply and advised them to stock sufficient quantity of water.

The areas where water supply will be affected are: LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji, Panchsheel Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Sujan Singh Park and Parliament Library premises, according to DJB release.

It, however, said that water tankers will be available. The DJB also shared phone numbers to call water tankers: 1916, 1800117118 (Central control room), 26473720/26449877 (Giri Nagar), 29234746/29234747 (Greater Kailash), 22727812 (Mandawli) and 22374834/22374237 (Jagriti).

Earlier this month, Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain said that the DJB will install 70 more modern extraction wells to augment the water supply in the city.

Jain said that the government has already constructed 30 “modern extraction wells” which can provide 6-8 times more water than ordinary wells.

Jain’s remarks were made in connection with the shortfall in water supply being faced by several areas in Delhi. The shortfall amounts to over 300MGD in estimated daily demand and supply.

The DJB operates nine water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Haiderpur, Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi WTP, Okhla, Nangloi, Dwarka and Bawana to supply 935 MGD potable water every day.

A decadal analysis carried out by Central Ground Water Board showed that large parts of the national capital saw a drop in the groundwater levels by four metres or more between 2005 and 2014.

Some separate studies showed that Delhi is losing groundwater level at an average of 0.2 metres every year.