Water supply to south Delhi to be hit

Several parts of south Delhi are likely to face disruption in water supply on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to carry out scheduled maintenance work, the utility said in an official advisory. Tankers will be available on helpline emergency numbers.

Areas where the supply of water will likely be hit include Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Panchsheel Park, Kalkaji, Sarita Vihar, Siddhartha Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji extension, Govindpuri, Okhla market, Amar Colony, Kotla Mubarakpur, and parts of New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

“Due to some maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 14 hours starting on January 8 from 9am onwards. The water supply will not be available on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning,” the DJB advisory said.

The Sonia Vihar water treatment plant supplies 140 million gallons per day (mgd) of water to parts of south, north east and central Delhi. It draws raw water from the Upper Ganga Canal.

A DJB official said the water utility plans to carry out precautionary maintenance measures for operation of the water treatment plant. “While the maintenance will cause a disruption for a short duration, it will help in long-term improvements to water quality and distribution efficiency. We working to ensure that the maintenance is completed within this timeframe,” official said.

DJB has advised people to use water judiciously. Tankers will be available on the following helpline emergency numbers: Greater Kailash (29234746), RK Puram (26192318), Vasant Kunj (26137216) and central control room accessible at 1916.