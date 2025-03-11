Water taxis soon on 4km stretch of Yamuna in Delhi

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Delhi government and other agencies on Tuesday to develop a 4km stretch of river Yamuna for running water taxis, officials in the know of the agreement said. The MoU will be signed between IWAI and Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control department. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

These solar powered hybrid boats — designed to carry 20 to 30 passengers at a time — are planned to be run between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, upstream of Wazirabad, said officials.

The MoU will be signed between IWAI and Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control department, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), officials said.

“The move aims to boost tourism and create a new river cruise experience for visitors. The initiative focuses on transforming the river between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur in Delhi with a focus on eco-friendly cruise operations.” said an IWAI official, asking not to be named.

The boats will be equipped with bio-toilets, public announcement systems, and life jackets for passengers, the official added.

“Besides, IWAI will be installing two HDPE jetties for smooth ferry operations,” the official quoted above said, adding that the project is expected to promote waterway based short distance travel and recreational activities on the 4km stretch of the Yamuna, which is fairly clean.

“It will help in reshaping the tourism landscape in Delhi by enhancing sustainable travel experiences,” the official said.

The Centre in 2018 had announced a water taxi project on the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna. Initially, the project was proposed over a 16km stretch of the river, from Wazirabad to Fatehpur Jat. A year earlier, the NGT was approached for environmental clearance, but the green court referred the matter to a principal committee, and the panel in May 2017 said the project proponent needed to review the proposal, taking into account the environmental impact of the proposed activities in the drinking water reservoir.

The IWAI in September had floated a notice seeking an expression of interest (EOI) for the operation of a ferry service in an 8km loop between Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad barrage.

The EOI had stated that initially two electric or solar hybrid boats would be procured – each with a seating capacity of 20-30 passengers. “The speed should be around 5 to 7 knots, with a maximum draft of 1.2 metres,” the EOI had said.