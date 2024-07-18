 Week after ₹3.5-cr robbery from transporter’s office, six of eight arrested | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Week after 3.5-cr robbery from transporter’s office, six of eight arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Police arrested six people, including former employees, involved in a robbery at a transporter's office in north Delhi, recovering ₹1.5 crore of the ₹3.5 crore stolen.

A week after an incident of robbery by masked men was reported from a transporter’s office in Kishan Ganj, north Delhi, police arrested two more people in the case, including former employees of the office, taking the total number of arrests to six, police said.

The incident took place on July 11. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The incident took place on July 11. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said they have recovered 1.5 crore of the 3.5 crore that was taken by the robbers.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena identified the accused as Pramod Tomar, 33, Ankush Tomar, 30, Kailash Chauhan, 48, Upender Kumar, 36, Faisal, 18, and Shanu Ali alias Mangal Pandey, 43.

Police said that Kumar and Chauhan were drivers at the Bikaner and Assam Roadlines Private Limited and shared the information about cash availability with Ankush and Pramod, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy.

According to police, the complainant identified himself as Dev Karan, 63, a resident of Kishan Ganj. He told police that on July 11, a staffer identified as Rajesh Nahata opened the door when the doorbell rang, to find seven to eight masked men. Four of them had pistols and two had knives. They thrashed the staffers to get the keys to the safe, from which they took 30 lakh, police said. It was later found that 3.5 crore was taken.

Police said they analysed footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and with significant leads, identified and arrested Pramod Tomar from Madhya Pradesh on Monday. During interrogation, the accused gave up information about the others, and five others were arrested over the next three days from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi.

Interrogation of the others revealed that Pramod, Ankush and Tanzim received information about cash flow at the office of Bikaner Assam Roadlines India Ltd from Kailash and Upender, police said. Dev and Himanshu carried out a recce of the office and on the day of the incident, Pramod and Ankush arranged for vehicles for the heist.

“After carrying out the robbery, they fled to a hotel at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border and then to a flat in Nand Nagri of Delhi, where they divided the money and fled to different states,” Meena said.

News / Cities / Delhi / Week after 3.5-cr robbery from transporter’s office, six of eight arrested
