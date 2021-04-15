Weekend curfew announced in Delhi: Check what’s open and closed here

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew in Delhi in the face of rising cases of Covid-19 disease in the national capital. The curbs followed after the city recorded over 17,000 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the number of infections. The city is also facing a crisis over hospitalisations for Covid-19 even as the chief minister assured that adequate beds are available in Delhi.

Here is a list of restrictions which will come into effect in Delhi during the weekend:

Delhi's weekend curfew will come into effect from April 17. Shopping malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms will remain shut across all days until further orders are issued. Cinema halls will operate at 30% capacity. Every zone in the city will have only one open weekly market per day. The markets will operate from inside schools to facilitate physical distancing and the visitors will need to undergo Covid-19 tests at the spot. Dine-in facilities at restaurants and eateries in Delhi will not be allowed during the weekend curfew. However, home deliveries will be permitted. All essential services will be allowed. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that weddings can proceed as planned with curfew passes. He asked people to apply for curfew passes. The chief minister stressed the weekend curfew will be strictly enforced.