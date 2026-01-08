Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (Jan 9-11)

* Events, books, and a little bit of magic: Bookaroo is back In all, there are 82 sessions and 62 speakers from across six countries: Plenty to do, and fun for all. (Sunder Nursery website)

A little dragon who can’t breathe fire, a flying elephant, magical cakes and talking tigers, among other curious creatures, take centrestage as the children’s literature festival Bookaroo returns to Delhi this weekend. Expect an array of authors, illustrators, theatre artistes and puppeteers in this 17th edition.

There are events planned for children aged 4 to 14, and of course open to all adults. These range from walks and workshops to talks, and an opportunity to enter the world of illustrations, drawing up dreams and myths, talking tigers and flying elephants. In all, there are 82 sessions and 62 speakers from across six countries: Plenty to do, and fun for all.

When: January 10 and 11; 11 am to 4.30 pm

Where: Sunder Nursery

For details go to bookaroo.in

* Pawchella: A pet-friendly carnival

A-pet friendly carnival, aptly named Pawchella, promises to be a treat for furry friends. From a dedicated play area for dogs, adoption drives and DIY dog collar stations to a flea market featuring sustainable and homegrown goods, Pawchella aims to celebrate the bond between dogs and their humans.

When: January 11; 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

* Delhi World Book Fair starts early

In good news for book-lovers, the New Delhi World Book Fair usually held in February will kick off sooner this year. The 53rd edition of the event organised annually by the National Book Trust honours the Indian Armed Forces and is themed Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom. In addition to the usual authors’ corner and children’s corner, this year will also showcase over 500 books on India’s military history, defence and strategy, written by serving and retired armed forces personnel.

When: January 10 to 18; 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Bharat Mandapam

Entry: Free

* A showcase of Buddhist relics

The sacred Piprahwa relics of the Buddha are being showcased to the public for the next six months. The grand exposition has been displayed at a temporary museum inside the Qutub Golf Course complex, curated jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and National Museum, Delhi.

The exposition offers a rare look at at least 80 artefacts recovered from around the world, ranging from sculptures and manuscripts to thangka paintings, all at the intersection of faith, archaeology and global history.

When: Until June

Where: Rai Pithora Cultural Complex

Entry: Free