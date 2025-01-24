Will create a separate ministry and budget for Purvanchalis: Delhi Congress

In the run up to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday announced that there will be a separate ministry and a dedicated budget for the Purvanchalis in Delhi, if the party is voted to power. DPCC president Devender Yadav in Badli on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press gathering at the Delhi Congress office -- Rajiv Bhawan -- the party tried to garner Purvanchali voters, referring to the people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Congress leaders said that there are around 30-35 lakh Purvanchalis living in Delhi who can play a decisive role in the results of 20 seats and can impact over 45 seats.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bihar unit president of Congress and former union minister said, “Today, we want to make two important announcements. There will be a separate ministry and a separate budget for the people of Purvanchal if the Congress is elected to power. There will also be a sub-scheme that will provide details of issues such as health concerns, economic situation and the education of people from Purvanchal. All these concerns have remained neglected for a long time in Delhi for our community.”

Claiming that Purvanchalis have been living in bad conditions in the city, Singh said that Purvanchalis were forced to live in abominable conditions in unauthorised colonies of Delhi, which he witnessed first-hand when he went for an election meeting at Sangam Vihar in south Delhi.

Congress leaders said that work for Purvanchalis will begin in Delhi once their exact number has been assessed.

Referring to Purvanchalis as the “backbone” of Delhi, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the Poorvanchalis have played a major role in developing the national Capital, but their living conditions are still despicable with overflowing sewers and no civic amenities. She said that Kejriwal insulted Purvanchalis after getting their votes, by saying that they come to Delhi with a ₹5 ticket and then get treatment worth ₹5 lakh, while the BJP president JP Nadda insulted them by equating them with Bangladeshis and Uzbeks.

“Kejriwal blamed Purvanchalis for Yamuna pollution though he has squandered ₹7,000 crore in the name of Yamuna cleaning. We are committed to provide a sub-plan department for their education, health and other needs,” Shrinate said.

In response, Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha said that Congress’s promise is a joke as it comes on a day when the Delhi Congress Purvanchal Committee leader Shivji Singh quit the party and joined the BJP.

Another Congress leader Pranab Jha said that the Congress government will also create a Chhath ghat at the Yamuna banks and the Purvanchali festival will be held like the Khumb Mela, with the area around the Chhath Ghat declared as a separate district. This is a promise that Congress has made in the past as well.

“Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government was the first to create Chhath ghats on Yamuna banks for devotees to hold the puja in a pious environment, but the AAP and BJP hurt the sentiments of Purvanchalis by denying access to the Chhath ghats,” Jha said.

All India Congress Committee in-charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Kanhaiya Kumar, also a Purvanchali leader, said that it was upsetting that Purvanchalis are treated as lesser humans. “This is not the first election where Purvanchalis are treated badly and the word itself is treated as a slang. This is a common practice by various political parties. But Congress believes that nobody should be looked down upon. This is why our five guarantees talks about schemes for every section of society,” Kumar said.