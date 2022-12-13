Will step up campaign against Kejriwal govt: Delhi BJP’s new working president

The newly appointed working president of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party, Virendra Sachdeva, said on Monday that the party will step up its campaign against the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Sachdeva said, “A large section of Delhi voters have rejected the corrupt ministers of the Kejriwal government in the municipal corporation elections. We will intensify the campaign against the Kejriwal government.”

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi lost either all or most of the wards in Assembly constituencies of AAP ministers, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, in the recent civic polls.

The BJP said the people voted for the party, though it couldn’t get the desired number of seats to return to power in the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as the civic agency and the central government have done a lot of work.

Sachdeva said, “The Centre has done a lot of work in the city. Through the central government we will ensure that under the Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan Yojana, more poor people living in slums get houses and people in unauthorised colonies get the registries done DDA easily.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor requested lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to intervene regarding the naming of one of the 12 municipal zones as Sadar Paharganj.

Kapoor said, “Neither Paharganj municipal ward nor the area called Paharganj comes under this new zone. I have requested that the zone be called Chandni Chowk, which largely comprises areas of Old Delhi.”