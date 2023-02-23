Will work to implement 10 guarantees by AAP: Delhi Mayor

New Delhi: First-time councillor Shelly Oberoi was on Wednesday elected the mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in an election that followed intense rivalry and frequent adjournments on previous three occasions when the House met to conduct the process. Talking to HT after the election, Oberoi said that despite a short tenure (till March-end), she will work to implement the 10 guarantees announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the civic polls. Shelly Oberoi was on Wednesday elected the mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

What will be your main challenge as the mayor of Delhi?

Our goal and the main challenge is to fulfil the 10 guarantees announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the people of Delhi, and achieve the dream of a new Delhi that we had promised to the city residents.

You will get a very short tenure. How do you plan to solve legacy issues of Delhi?

Although the term is very short but I am going to give my best under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The three huge landfills in Delhi is a major problem, reflecting city’s struggle with managing its waste. How do you plan to clear these landfill sites?

We will start soon and inspect three landfill sites in the next three days to chart out an action plan. I have got an opportunity to serve the people of Delhi. We will start working officially from tomorrow. Our councillors have been working in their wards from the very day they were elected.

How do you see the entire delay in the completion of mayoral election process over the last two months?

I want to thank the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India for delivering an impartial verdict due to which a peaceful election has taken place, and the people of Delhi have got a mayor today.

You won a decisive verdict with every single member of AAP’s electoral college supporting you. What are your thoughts on this?

We have been insisting that all our councillors are loyal and we are confident about them. It was the BJP which was not able to digest its loss in the municipal elections