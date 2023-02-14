Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman found dead in roadside eatery’s freezer in Delhi’s Najafgarh; 1 arrested

Woman found dead in roadside eatery’s freezer in Delhi’s Najafgarh; 1 arrested

Published on Feb 14, 2023 05:43 PM IST

Police found the woman’s body in the eatery’s deep freezer following a tip about a murder at the spot. Police said it is not clear when the woman was killed

Police said Sahil Gahlot, who was in a relationship with the woman, has been arrested on charges of murder (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Karn Pratap Singh

NEW DELHI: A woman has been found dead in the freezer of roadside eatery in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh locality, police said on Tuesday after arresting a man for the murder.

Police said the suspect, Sahil Gahlot, was arrested after preliminary investigation revealed that he and the woman had been in a relationship and that she was opposed to his marriage to someone else.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that on Tuesday, information was received that a woman was murdered and her body was hidden at a dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village. A local police team immediately reached the dhaba and found the body in the freezer.

Sahil Gahlot was apprehended and further investigation is on, said Singh.

A police officer said the woman was allegedly pressuring Sahil Gahlot to marry her and threatened to file a police complaint against him and his family members.

A police officer said that the woman recently learnt about Gahlot’s wedding on February 10 and was upset about it.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the murder, including when she was killed and how, who else was involved in the crime. When did Gahlot put the body in the deep freezer and why. What was he planning for disposal of the body,” the officer said.

    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

