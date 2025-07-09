Woman, infant found murdered in flat in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila

A 22-year-old woman and a six-month-old infant – the daughter of the woman’s friend – were found murdered with their throats slit inside a house in Majnu Ka Tila on Tuesday afternoon, with Delhi Police identifying the woman’s former live-in partner as the prime suspect. Police transport bodies of the victims from, in Majnu Ka Tila area on Tuesday. (ANI)

The woman, Sonal (who goes by a single name), had been staying for the past three weeks with her friend Rashmi Devi, the mother of the infant victim, after allegedly leaving her partner Nikhil following frequent quarrels, according to an investigating official privy to the case details.

The child, Jasika, lived in the second-floor residence with her parents, Rashmi and Durgesh Kumar.

Police said that Nikhil has been on the run since the murders, and investigators are working around the clock to track him down.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia said they received a distress call at 1.01pm from Rashmi, who reported that her daughter and her friend had been murdered.

“When our team reached the house, we found both victims lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit,” Banthia said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sonal had previously lived nearby with Nikhil for the past five years.

Their relationship, DCP Banthia said, had turned abusive. After one of several fights, Sonal moved in with Rashmi’s family, who lived nearby. “They fought frequently. He would shout at her, even physically assault her. She left him about three weeks ago,” a senior police officer said, asking not to be identified.

Banthia said that initial investigation has revealed that while Rashmi and her husband had stepped out to pick up their elder daughter from school on Tuesday afternoon, Nikhil allegedly entered the house and killed Sonal and the infant using a knife.

“He is currently absconding. Multiple teams are looking for him. We are confident he will be arrested soon,” Banthia added.

Sonal hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand and is survived by her parents and three sisters who live in Ghaziabad. She was reportedly unemployed at the time of her death, and police are still verifying her past employment records.

Investigators said they are analysing CCTV footage from the area and have put Nikhil under electronic surveillance.

“The exact motive behind the crime, especially why the infant was killed, remains unclear and will be confirmed after the suspect’s arrest,” an officer said.

The double murder sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. Dozens of residents gathered near the home as news of the killings spread.

Meera Devi, 45, who owns the house rented by Rashmi and Durgesh, said that the family had shifted in around two months ago and that the victim had been staying here for over 20 days.

“Rashmi introduced Sonal as her sister and said she would stay for a few days,” Meera said.

She recalled that Nikhil had often come to the house and was seen there earlier on Tuesday as well.

“I was sweeping the floor at around 12.20pm when the man came to the house. He said that Durgesh had asked him to get something from home. I didn’t say anything because he used to come here often. After this brief conversation, he made his way to the second floor,” she said.

Soon after, Meera heard Rashmi’s screams and rushed upstairs. “I ran to the second floor and saw the two lying motionless. There was blood everywhere.”

Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact sequence of events leading up to the killings. Further details about Nikhil’s background and prior history with the victim are awaited.