Woman killed as man shoots her from atop northeast Delhi flyover

A 30-year-old woman was killed after a man fired at her from atop the Gokalpuri flyover following an argument with her husband, on the Wazirabad Road, northeast Delhi, on Wednesday afternoon. Police said a case of murder has been registered and CCTVs are being scanned to trace the route taken by the accused after the incident. (File Photo)

According to police, the victim was identified as Simranjeet Kaur. Kaur was travelling on a bike with her husband and two minor children when their two-wheeler brushed against that of the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy N Tirkey said: “Kaur’s husband, Heera Singh, 40, was riding the bike when it accidentally brushed against another man’s two-wheeler. Singh had a spat with the two-wheeler rider. He then took a left and was driving under the flyover while the accused rode towards the flyover. They continued hurling abuses at each other.” Soon, the accused fired a gun from the top of the flyover, which hit Kaur, killing her on the spot.

Police said a PCR call was made around 3.15pm by the husband of the woman. Kaur sustained a single bullet wound to the base of her neck and died on the spot, said the police. The accused had allegedly fired from a moving vehicle.

Singh works as a supervisor at the Balaji Hospital in Sarai Kale Khan. According to his statement to the police, the couple was going to a bank from their home in Bhalswa dairy. They were accompanied by their two sons aged 12 and four, said police.

“We have verified facts and it was seen that a man on a two-wheeler fired at the woman. Singh took his wife to GTB Hospital from the spot with the help of a TSR driver but she was declared dead on arrival,” Tirkey added.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and CCTVs are being scanned to trace the route taken by the accused after the incident. “Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused,” the officer said.