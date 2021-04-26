Woman killed by landlord’s son in outer delhi for refusing his sexual advances

25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her landlord’s son at her rented accommodation in outer Delhi early on Saturday for refusing to give in to his sexual demands, police said.

The woman, her husband and their seven-month-old adopted daughter had moved into the rented room on the third floor of the building in outer Delhi only four months ago. Her husband works at a printing unit.

According to a senior police officer, the woman’s husband was staying at his workplace due to restrictions on movement. “The 29-year-old son of the building owner noticed the absence of the woman’s husband,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh. The suspect is a graduate and works in a private firm.

The DCP said the suspect called his friends over on Friday night and had dinner on the terrace. “His friends left after dinner around midnight. He was the last to leave the terrace,” said Siingh adding the suspect was drunk at the time of the crime.

While walking down to his house on the first floor, the suspect noticed the door of the woman’s room open and entered. The woman was sleeping beside her daughter. “He sought to establish physical relations with the woman who threatened to report him to police. The suspect then picked up a kitchen knife and slit her throat,” the DCP said, adding that he then returned to his own room.

“Around 11.30am on Saturday, the woman’s young nieces found the door ajar. They walked in to find the woman dead and the baby crying,” the officer said.

While investigating the murder, police realised the room had only one entrance and the access to the floor was controlled by the house owner, the DCP said.

“When we questioned the landlord’s son, he initially tried to pass the blame on his friends who came for dinner. Eventually he confessed to killing the woman,” said the other officer.