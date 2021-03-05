Woman kills her children, hangs herself following quarrel with husband in Delhi
An argument with her husband led to a woman killing her four-year-old son and toddler daughter and then hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her home in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur, the Delhi Police said.
Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said that a quarrel took place between the couple over the woman visiting her village in Bihar for a religious ceremony.
“On Thursday morning, hours before the deaths, the couple had argued about the woman’s wish to go to her village in Madhubani to attend a mundan (head tonsure) ceremony,” said the DCP.
When the husband returned home around 10.30pm from a restaurant where he works, he found the house locked from the inside.
When his efforts to get in failed, the police were informed and they arrived at the scene to find the 22-year-old woman and her two children hanging from the ceiling fan.
The DCP said that since the marriage took place less than five years ago (less than seven years), a magisterial enquiry would be conducted. The officer said that there were no immediate plans to arrest the husband or even book him before the magisterial enquiry.
