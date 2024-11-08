Menu Explore
Woman on evening stroll killed in road accident in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Nov 09, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Police said that the driver was reversing the car when he hit the two women from behind. He took them to hospital where one of them died

A 72-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Maruti Fronx car during her evening walk in Gulabi Bagh, north Delhi on Wednesday, police said, adding that the accused was arrested the same day. The deceased’s 58-year-old friend was also injured in the accident.

The deceased was identified as Sharda Bhagat, and the injured woman as Harjeet Kaur. (Representational image)
Police said that the driver was reversing the car when he hit the two women from behind. He took them to hospital, they added.

The deceased was identified as Sharda Bhagat, and the injured woman as Harjeet Kaur, both residents of Pratap Nagar, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia. The accused was identified as Ashman Preet Singh, 23, a resident of Mukherjee Nagar.

Police said that their control room received a call about the incident on Wednesday evening.

Kaur allegedly told police that the two were taking a walk in the evening when a Maruti Fronx hit them from behind. She said that the driver was reversing the vehicle when he hit the two women.

A case on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered and Singh was arrested.

