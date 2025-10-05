Woman stabbed by husband over dispute in Usmanpur; held

A 24-year-old woman suffered stab wounds after being attacked allegedly by her husband over a matrimonial dispute in Usmanpur, northeast Delhi, on Friday, police said. The accused, also in his 20s, fled after the assault but was later arrested, and the knife used in the crime was recovered, officials said. A case of attempt to murder and arms act was registered and the attacker was arrested, police said. (File photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the New Usmanpur police station received information about the incident from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. “The woman reported that she had an ongoing dispute with her husband, a resident of Jafrabad. She was staying at her parental home in Brahmpuri. On Friday, her husband called her to meet, during which an argument broke out, and he stabbed her. A case of attempt to murder and arms act was registered and the attacker was arrested,” said Mishra.

The woman remains under treatment, police said. They did not identify the couple.