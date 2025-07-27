Work on Delhi’s ‘worst road’ to be finished in April 2026

The ₹167 crore project to overhaul the drainage system on the pothole-riddled National Highway-10 (Rohtak road) will only be finished by April 2026, senior PWD officials aware of the matter said. Drainage work underway on the highway. (HT Photo)

Often dubbed as the “worst road” of the national capital, the Rohtak road is riddled with potholes, parts of it remain waterlogged even on dry days, and bumpy vehicles and their breakdown is a common sight.

A senior PWD official said that the development of the new drainage system is being undertaken in three phases and the overall project is only 31% complete. The work began in January this year.

However, officials assured that “the project is on track to be completed by April next year and the national highway will not witness the daily traffic mess in the next monsoon season.”

The overall road improvement plan primarily includes developing 9km of new drains on both sides of the road. Other related works such as repair and restrengthening of the road between Nangloi Metro Station and Tikri Border will be done simultaneously under a separate project at a cost of ₹3.3 crore.

The work is being carried out by the PWD.

A PWD official said that Nangloi Metro Station-Mundka-Tikri Border road is in a dilapidated condition due to rapid unplanned population growth in the nearby areas, and the inadequate drainage capacity.

“The drain network is being improved in two sections. Improvement of stormwater drain will be taken up from Kirari Suleman drain near Nangloi railway station to Hirankudna drain along both sides from metro pillar number 428 to 626, and then from Tikri Border to Hiran Kudna Drain from metro pillar no. 753 to 626,” the official said. New drains are being constructed in two parts and both sections will end up in Hirankudna drain.

Even as the construction is underway, the stretch remains in a highly problematic state. Vishal Lochab, a regular commuter and resident of Tikri, said,“There are large craters near the Mundka metro station. The whole stretch is in a deplorable condition. If any untoward incidents occur, would the PWD officials be held liable?.

Rajendra Dabas, another commuter who uses the road frequently said one can find massive potholes in any direction along the road towards Peeragarhi or Tikri border. “The issue is not limited to broken roads and traffic nightmares but it is also impacting health of the people living along it. People have started avoiding the road and using the metro to commute. The road restoration should be expedited,” he added.

PWD officials said that work to repair potholes has been undertaken but without drainage issues being resolved, the road will keep getting damaged due to movement of heavy vehicles.

“This (new drainage system) is a long-term long solution which will prevent waterlogging and road damage in the future. The width and depth of the drains will be increased as per the present needs of the population. The same will benefit dozens of colonies in Nangloi, Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri areas. Those commuting on New Rohtak Road connecting Delhi-Haryana will also get relief from traffic,” said the official cited above.

Earlier in March, the state government expressed its intent to transfer the 13.23-kilometre stretch of Delhi-Rohtak Road (NH-10) from Peeragarhi Chowk to Tikri border to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop it as an expressway. In June, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced that major roads such as Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh to Nangloi, Ashram to Badarpur, and MG Road have also been handed over to NHAI, not only for decongestion works but also for the development of proper drainage systems, side lanes, and necessary infrastructure.

“Earlier, such tasks were handled by multiple agencies, leading to issues such as waterlogging and unconnected drainage. Now, these problems will be resolved solely by NHAI at its own expense, with support from the Delhi Public Works Department,” Gupta had said.