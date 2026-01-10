‘Work pressure’: Disabled staffer dies by suicide at court in Saket

A specially-abled court staffer died by suicide on Friday morning after jumping from the Saket district court complex in Delhi, police said. In a note found at the scene, the man cited overwhelming work pressure as the reason for taking his own life. Police said an enquiry has been initiated into the case, but no FIR has been registered till the time of going to print. (HT)

The deceased, identified as a man in his 30s who worked as an ahlmad – a clerk responsible for maintaining court files and records – jumped from the terrace of the building around 10am.

Police said an enquiry has been initiated into the case, but no FIR has been registered till the time of going to print.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said a team was rushed to the spot after they received a call reporting a man jumping from the court complex. “As per the initial investigation conducted so far, the court staff member had committed suicide by jumping from a building in Saket court complex. A suicide note has also been found,” DCP Chauhan said.

The note, written in English, said that he is “committing suicide due to office work pressure.” The employee wrote that he had experienced suicidal thoughts ever since taking the ahlmad posting, which he found exceedingly difficult to manage with his physical disability, noting he was “60% handicapped.”

“I believed I would overcome them but I failed… this job is very tough for me and I succumbed to the pressure… Ever since I became an Ahlmad, I am unable to sleep and I’ve been overthinking a lot. Even if I take early retirement, I shall receive my savings or pension at the age of 60. So, suicide is only option.”

He also requested in his note that high courts provide “light seat” postings for persons with disabilities so others would not have to “suffer” similarly. The note stated that no one else was responsible for his decision.

Police are continuing their inquiry and plan to question other court staff members.

The incident sparked protests within the court complex. Lawyers and court staff held a sit-in, holding posters and highlighting chronic understaffing issues.

Advocate Anil Basoya, secretary general of the Saket Court Bar Association, supported their concerns. “Scarcity of staff at the court has been a persistent issue… a single staff member is doing the work that should ideally be done by three staffers,” he said, referencing the excessive workload mentioned in the note.

Court officials said the employee had been posted as an ahlmad under a specific magistrate for the last two months after previously working in another department within the Saket court.

Former secretary of the Saket Court Bar Association, advocate Dhir Singh Kasana, said that lawyers will be writing to the Delhi High Court, urging assigning more staff members at the Saket court to prevent such incidents.