Work to begin on Delhi’s Netaji Nagar revamp; 6K flats in 85 towers

Work on housing quarters at Netaji Nagar — under a redevelopment project to be undertaken by public sector enterprise NBCC — is expected to start by June and will be completed in seven phases, officials aware of the matter said. While the total area under the project is about 445,154 square metres (110 acres), Netaji Nagar originally comprised around 2,700 old quarters with an approximate built-up area of 150,000 sqm. (HT Photo)

In all, 6,500 flats will be constructed under six different categories, in phases, in high-rise buildings that will accommodate more residents, the officials said. Tenders for the first two residential blocks closed on Monday, they added.

Netaji Nagar is the third area, after Nauroji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, approved by the ministry of housing and urban development that is being developed by NBCC in Delhi.

As the tenders for the residential blocks in Netaji Nagar were floated in February, officials said the contractor will be finalised soon and work will begin within a month -- after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls ends. The tenders pertain to Type-III and Type-VI categories of flats, which number 1,532 and 479 respectively.

The redevelopment project includes a general pool office accommodation (GPOA), which are government offices, the South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Center (SARTTAC), and housing blocks, along with related social infrastructure. SARTTAC is a collaborative capacity development centre venture for South Asia of the International Monetary Fund, member countries and development partners.

“Work of redevelopment of Netaji Nagar is planned in seven phases or packages. This includes one package for GPOA and SARTTAC, four packages for different types of quarters for central government employees, one package for social infrastructure and one package for internal finishing of GPOA. We have achieved a physical progress of around 66% for the GPOA and SARTTAC package so far,” an NBCC official said.

The residential component includes six types of residential quarters with over 6,500 flats, office blocks, Netaji Nagar market, Suvidha Market, schools, post office, dispensary and community building. The project will be developed at a total estimated cost of ₹3,100 crore and is likely to be completed by 2026, officials said.

The first two categories of flats, Type-III and Type-VI, are estimated to be constructed at a cost of ₹930 crore and ₹782 crore respectively. Both are expected to have towers with two basements, a ground floor, and nine to 10 storeys.

While the total area under the project is about 445,154 square metres (110 acres), Netaji Nagar originally comprised around 2,700 old quarters with an approximate built-up area of 150,000 sqm. These old quarters are being redeveloped with the construction of around 2,500 new GPRA units and other commercial areas that will have an increased built-up area of over 450,000 square metres due to vertical construction.

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry has planned seven general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) colonies in Delhi, three of which are being developed by NBCC. Four others are being developed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at Kasturba Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar.

Delhi has multiple low-rise colonies, mostly concentrated in south Delhi, that were built in the 1970s and 1980s to accommodate central government employees. The move to revamp these areas is aimed at doing away with dilapidated structures and bringing in high-rise buildings and social infrastructure, to accommodate more residents.

Officials said that all other clearances were recently obtained for the project and final planning is nearly complete, while environmental clearance for transplantation of 2,490 trees was granted in 2020.

NBCC also recently announced that it has achieved physical progress of around 95% for the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar. Meanwhile, the Sarojini Nagar redevelopment consists of a commercial complex, a “down town” area, and government quarters.

“The construction of down town is in full swing and we have achieved a physical progress of 95% for this phase. The residential government quarters are at different stages of execution,” an NBCC spokesperson said.