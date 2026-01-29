Worker, 43, falls to death at housing society in east Delhi

A 43-year-old labourer died after he accidentally fell off the balcony of an under renovation second floor flat at a high-rise residential apartment in east Delhi’s Indraprastha (IP) Extension, said police on Wednesday, adding that he was carrying out plastering and false ceiling work. Police said that no case was registered as the spot enquiry did not suggest any foul play.

Police identified the deceased as Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Bodra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) (east) Abhishek Dhania said on Sunday, the Mandawali police station received a call regarding injury to a labourer, who had fallen from a height at Tarang Apartment in IP Extension.

“A police team reached the spot and Kumar was initially taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital. Since his condition was serious, he was shifted to a private hospital in Laxmi Nagar, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday,” said Dhania.

Police said, during investigation, it was revealed that Kumar had come to Labour Chowk in Mandawali for work. On Sunday, a person, who had been involved in the renovation work of a vacant second floor flat at Tarang Apartment, hired Kumar for carrying out the plastering and false ceiling work on a daily wage basis.

“Kumar was doing the POP work on the balcony using a ladder when he accidentally slipped and lost balance as a result of which he fell outside the building. He suffered serious injuries to his head and other body parts,” said the investigator.

ACP Dhania said that Kumar’s family members were informed about the incident. “No foul play has been found in the incident. Post-mortem examination was conducted, and after completion of all necessary formalities, the body was handed over to the family members,” he said, adding that no case was registered as the spot enquiry did not suggest any foul play.