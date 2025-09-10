Worker dies of electrocution in waterlogged lift shaft in Rohini Sec 21

A 34-year-old man died of electrocution, while another had a narrow escape on Tuesday afternoon while working inside the elevator shaft of a four-storey residential building in Rohini Sector 21, outer Delhi, police said. The lift had been non-operational for over a month due to persistent seepage that caused water accumulation in its base. Workers had entered the flooded shaft using a bucket; police booked their absconding contractor under BNS for negligent conduct causing death. (Getty Images)

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said the Aman Vihar police station received a call around 12.54 pm reporting that two men were trapped inside the elevator of a residential building, and one had died due to electric shock while his body remained inside. The caller informed police that the other worker had managed to escape.

A police team reached the building at Pocket 1 in Rohini Sector 21 and found one man lying unconscious at the base of the elevator, where water had accumulated. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that due to persistent seepage, water had been collecting in the lift base. The building’s residents contacted a civil contractor, who deputed two labourers, Imran and Vicky, to check the leakage,” Ranjan said.

Investigators said the workers had been asked to identify the seepage source and install tiles on the duct (shaft) walls to prevent further water accumulation. The contractor, who also goes by the name Imran, had deputed them but is currently absconding.

Police said the labourers entered the lift base, which was around three feet below the stilt parking floor, by placing a plastic bucket inside. As the area was dark, they sourced electricity from a nearby switch to light a bulb while removing plaster from the wall. “In the course of the work, Imran suddenly started trembling due to electrocution. When co-worker Vicky attempted to rescue him, he also suffered an electric shock but managed to escape. However, Imran remained trapped inside and succumbed,” the DCP said.

Officials said electricity department staff later disconnected the power supply, after which the victim’s body was pulled out and sent to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by his first name, Imran. The survivor, who was identified by Vicky (single name), told police he escaped after receiving a mild shock. Police said they are verifying his full identity.

A case of death by negligent conduct with respect to machinery causing death was registered against the absconding contractor under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators said tracing and interrogating him would also help establish the deceased’s residential address.