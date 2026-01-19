Worsening AQI, GRAP-4 in place: Are schools open? What changes in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR is currently facing a serious air pollution problem, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the “severe” category, forcing authorities to activate the strictest emergency measures under GRAP-4. With schools adjusting to hybrid learning and outdoor activities curtailed, the impact on daily life is significant in Delhi-NCR amid rising air pollution levels. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

A thick blanket of smog has covered Delhi, with AQI levels crossing 400, which means the air is unsafe to breathe for everyone, especially children and the elderly. Some areas near AIIMS recorded AQI levels between 443 and 447, placing them firmly in the “severe” zone. Here’s a simple breakdown of what’s happening and how it affects daily life, especially schools.

GRAP-4 emergency rules are back Because pollution rose sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reintroduced Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and NCR to stop the air from getting even worse.

Are schools open or closed? Schools are not fully closed, but most students won’t need to go every day. Classes up to 9 and Class 11 must shift to hybrid learning, meaning students can attend online or offline. Classes 10 and 12 can continue with physical classes in school, HT.com earlier reported. Parents and students can choose online classes wherever that option is available, an order from the Directorate of Education said.

What is not allowed under GRAP-4? To reduce pollution, many activities are temporarily stopped:

All construction and demolition work is banned. Trucks and many diesel vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi unless they carry essential goods or run on cleaner fuel. 3. Older petrol and diesel cars remain restricted as per earlier GRAP stages.

ALSO READ | What's allowed, what's not as GRAP-4 restrictions back in Delhi-NCR amid 'severe' AQI

Cold weather and dense fog have trapped pollution close to the ground. Very slow winds and high humidity are stopping dirty air from clearing out, which is why pollution levels rose so quickly, said the IMD.

Flights and travel affected Dense fog reduced visibility in many parts of the city, causing hundreds of flight delays at the Delhi airport and slowing down road and rail traffic. Passengers are being asked to check travel updates before leaving home.

What people are advised to do Authorities are urging residents to: