Yamuna floodplains will be demarcated soon: Govt to NGT

The Delhi government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the process of demarcation of Yamuna floodplains, including forest area and encroachments, was nearing completion and will likely be finalised soon, according to documents seen by HT. During the last review meeting held on February 22, the committee asked departments to submit data on any gaps left on portions of land along the floodplains, to complete the virtual demarcation, after which physical demarcation on the ground could be done. (HT Archive)

It said high-resolution images of the floodplain were being mapped out using Geospatial Delhi Limited — a company that maintains and updates spatial data through mapping and surveys — adding that the government had sought missing data from various government departments to complete maps on the floodplain, which will be shared with NGT.

The Delhi government had in the last week of January, sought a time of 12 weeks from NGT to complete demarcation of the Yamuna floodplains, along with a physical demarcation on the ground using signage and pillars.

In a submission dated March 19 detailing the progress, the environment department of the Delhi government informed the tribunal that multiple meetings have been held by a joint committee formed by NGT in October last year to oversee demarcation. It said that major government departments and bodies like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department and the forest department have provided details of land under them on the floodplains in a KML file format to prepare maps.

“DDA as well as the I&FC department shared information on the Zone ‘O’ boundary and subsequently, GSDL has mapped the floodplain area as per inputs provided by both DDA and I&FC. After ground verification, DDA has also shared coordinates of ‘left-out areas’, which GSDL is using the update the boundary accordingly,” said the submission, adding forest department’s submission showed forests on the floodplain, along with plantation sites.

It added that DDA shared data on all development sites in the floodplains, both authorised and unauthorised.

“The layers in terms of ownership and land use pertaining to various departments have thus been comprehensively overlaid with the help of all departments,” the submission added.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, NGT had in October, formed the committee headed by the chief secretary to identify, demarcate and notify the floodplains of the Yamuna as per the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016. It said that the delineation of Yamuna was required to prevent illegal developments in the floodplains.

The committee comprises a nominee from DDA, secretaries of environment, and the ministry of Jal Shakti, executive director, National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi municipal commissioner. The secretary (environment) of Delhi was made the nodal officer for coordination and compliance.