Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi, alert sounded in riverbed areas

After three days of incessant rainfall in the national Capital, Yamuna is currently flowing above the danger mark (205.33m) and also breached evacuation level at 5:45am on Tuesday triggering an alert and evacuation activities in the riverbed areas.

Yamuna, which enters Delhi from northern part of the national Capital and exits from south travelling around 22km, swelled after heavy rain spells in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas in the past few days and crossed warning level on Sunday night.

According to a Delhi government official, the Yamuna was flowing at 206.11m at 8am which was above the evacuation level.

The water level in the river is likely to further increase as 1,04,121cusecs water was discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage at 4am.

Also Read:Yamuna water level nears danger mark as rain leaves lasting impact

District magistrate (DM) east district Anil Banka said the district authority sounded an evacuation alert on Tuesday morning after the water level crossed the 206-metre mark.

“We are evacuating people living in low-lying areas near the riverbanks and are being shifted to safer places. We have made arrangements for their stay at government schools and night shelters in nearby areas,” the DM said.

The district authorities are also making announcements to caution people about the expected further increase in the water level.

The Delhi government sounded an alert and announcements are being made to alert people living in the river bed. Though the swelling Yamuna currently does not pose any danger to colonies located along the Yamuna in different parts of the city, there is a threat to people living in the river beds like farmers and in the slums which have come up very close to the riverbeds.

Many farmers who cultivate vegetables in the river bed stay in hutments, while many homeless people also at multiple places along the river bank.

The warning level of Yamuna is fixed at 204.50m and the danger level is at 205.33m and the evacuation level has been marked at 206m.

“As per forecast, the water level of Old Railway Bridge level will increase till 206.30m on Tuesday between 3pm to 5pm and after that it will increase,” the above quoted official said.

A Delhi government official said authorities of the districts through which the Yamuna flows in Delhi are keeping a close watch on the situation and warnings have already been issued among those likely to be affected.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and kept ready all our resources to meet any eventuality,” the official said.

It is the second time in two months that Yamuna has swelled beyond danger mark forcing the authorities to evacuate people living in the river floodplains.

On August 12, the Yamuna had breached the danger mark (205.33m) forcing the authorities to evacuate over 7,000 people from the riverbank areas.

The flow rate at the Hathni Kund Barrage is 352cusecs, but usually after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas the discharge increases.

The water discharged from the barrage usually takes two to three days to reach Delhi.

Yamuna river’s catchment area covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.