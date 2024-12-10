Yamuna in Delhi continues to suffer heavy pollution: Report

New Delhi A froth-filled Yamuna, indicating high pollution levels. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Pollution in the Yamuna in Delhi continues to remain high, with faecal coliform reading hitting an MPN (most probable number) high of 7.9 million units per 100ml at Asgarpur, where the river exits the Capital, according to the latest water quality report submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 28.

The MPN reading was 7.9 million units per 100ml in October too, which was the highest concentration since December 2020, when it was 1.2 billion units per 100ml, according to DPCC.

Faecal coliform or e-coli levels are an indication of sewage entering the river, with its permissible standard set at 2500 units per 100ml by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Images of a froth-covered Yamuna surfaced last month, with similar foam still visible on the river’s surface, particularly downstream, near Kalindi Kunj.

According to the DPCC report, faecal coliform level was 1,100 units/100ml at Palla, where the Yamuna enters Delhi, before gradually rising after coming in contact with drains carrying sewage.

The report also said the dissolved oxygen (DO) level in the river was within permissible limits (over 5mg/l) at both Palla (6.1) and Wazirabad (5.2), before becoming zero at the next point downstream, at ISBT bridge. It remained zero till the river exited Delhi.

High DO is required to sustain aquatic life in the river. Thus, zero is generally indicative of a dead river.

Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) said that DO can be solved by improving the environment flow of the river and the minimum flow required to support the natural ecosystem of the river, but faecal coliform levels will remain high until Delhi’s sewage is trapped and connected to treatment plants.

“Progress has been extremely slow and we still have a significant deficit between the sewage being generated and the one being trapped. However, if the e-flow increases, the river also naturally flushes away a lot of pollution,” he said.