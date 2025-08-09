Yamuna level in Delhi dips, likely to fall below warning mark by Saturday

In a relief to the Capital’s residents, the Yamuna’s water level — which had neared the danger mark early on Friday — began receding in the morning and has been falling steadily since, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). It is expected to drop below the warning level by Saturday morning. I&FC minister Parvesh Verma, who inspected stretches of the floodplain on Thursday, said the situation was being closely monitored. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

CWC data showed the river peaked at 205.15 metres at 3am on Friday, dipping slightly to 205.13 metres at 5am and further to 205.02 metres by noon. By 8pm on Friday, it had fallen to 204.49m. The commission has forecast a continued decline to around 204.5 metres — just under the warning threshold — by Saturday morning.

Flood levels in Delhi are tracked from the Old Railway Bridge gauge: the warning level is 204.50 metres, the danger mark 205.33 metres, and evacuations are triggered at 206 metres.

Last year, the river’s peak was 204.38 metres on September 26. In July 2023, however, it had surged to 208.66 metres after a massive 359,760-cusec discharge from the Hathnikund barrage, with multiple spells exceeding 100,000 cusecs.

The irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department has been placed on alert, with instructions to begin evacuations if the level breaches 206 metres. An order from the secretary (revenue) and director (civil defence) asked all district magistrates to deploy 65 civil defence volunteers per district under the Flood Action Plan 2025, to remain in place until October 31. Officials said rainfall over Uttarkashi could lead to fresh releases from the Hathnikund barrage in the coming days, which may cause the river to swell again.

I&FC minister Parvesh Verma, who inspected stretches of the floodplain on Thursday, said the situation was being closely monitored. “While the situation is under control as of now, we are prepared for any emergency. Flood control teams, engineers and relief workers are on the ground, and all barrages, regulators, pumping stations and drainage systems are being closely monitored. Drain cleaning and backup arrangements have also been reviewed,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Yamuna’s level was 204.15 metres at 6pm after an hourly discharge of 61,729 cusecs from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana — the highest this season — caused by heavy rainfall and upstream flooding. CWC data showed the discharge remained above 50,000 cusecs every hour between 4am and 8am, stayed above 40,000 cusecs thereafter, and climbed again over 50,000 cusecs from 9pm.