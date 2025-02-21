New Delhi, It was nothing short of a history lesson on wheels as classic, pristine cars took over the streets of Delhi on Friday during the 11th edition of the "21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance," showcasing a regal collection of rare cars that left even the finest, modern, high performance cars behind by a margin. Yesterday once more: Vintage cars turn heads, bring smiles on Delhi streets

The annual heritage show, flagged off by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at India Gate, featured over 100 vintage cars and 50 motorcycles from iconic models such as the exquisite 1939 Delahaye (Figoni et Falaschi, 1903 De Dion Bouton, the oldest in the concourse to 1917 Ford Model T Roadster, 1935 Buick 90 L Ex Ayodhya and 1935 Cadillac Fleetwood.

A pilgrimage of sorts for many car enthusiasts, the event has participants from across the country, including the likes of industrialists Yohan Poonawalla, late Tata Sons chairman Rattan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata, and renowned car collector and restorer Viveck Goenka, flaunting their well-preserved beauties.

Gujarati businessman Daman Thakore, who has lost the count of rallies and shows he has attended with his bright red, vintage convertible the 1950 MG YT, affectionately christened ‘Lal Pari’ or the Red Angel was revved up for the special event.

"I've had this small, one-and-a-quarter engine car with us since I was three, and it brings so much joy to people's faces wherever it goes. That's why we keep it running. The car was manufactured in England in 1950, and only 900 of these were made by MG.

"To showcase these cars in rallies or shows, we work for at least three to six months beforehand, ensuring everything in the car is in the perfect working order. Even the clock on the dashboard is original and accurate," said the 50-year-old, who drove the tiny 56-horsepower car on a 13,500 km journey to London through 14 countries with his family in 2023.

A flurry of selfies and heads-turning were evident as the rare marques paraded through the streets, painting the town in bygone royal hues from the India Gate to the expansive Ambience Golf Greens in Gurugram, where these timeless beauties would be on display for the next two days.

Other eminent car collectors and distinguished royal families participating in the show are Diljeet Titus, Gautam Hari Singhania, Harshpati Singhania, and Arjun Oberoi, along with members of erstwhile princely states such as Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Rajkot, Baroda, Gondal, Mysore, Mansa, Karoli, Gwalior, Morbi, Wankaner, Kutch and Santrampur.

Uday Bahadur, another vintage car enthusiast and a regular in such rallies, is participating in the show with two of his cars 1957 Bentley S1 Saloon and 1947 MG TC.

He is banking on his 1957 Bentley S1, which comes with in-built power steering and automatic gearbox, to zoom past fastest in the rally.

"It is like driving a modern car with old school looks. The car is in fine nick. All the cars that are on display are really good, but I usually like rallying and letting the driving talk," said Bahadur, who is participating in the '21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance' for the second time.

An international jury panel, featuring global vintage car experts such as Christian Kramer, Whitney Overocker, Shinichi Ekko, Shinichi Ekko, Alex von Mozer, Allan Winn, have specially flown to India to meticulously judge each entry on authenticity, craftsmanship, and historical significance.

The awards ceremony, to be held on the concluding day, will have prizes given to the three best restored cars displayed in the show.

And from the looks of it, the jury has a challenging task ahead of them.

"This is my fifth time attending this event, and it’s the highlight of my year. As an automotive historian, many of the cars I write about have strong connections to India. What fascinates me about India's car culture is its long history, and how the people there have managed to preserve their cultural heritage through automobiles.

"We prioritise originality and authenticity. It's impossible for me to pick a favourite. It's like asking, 'What’s your favourite food?' Every car here is amazing, and it’s a treat to see them," said Ben Ericson from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Alongside the array of gleaming Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, the show also showcases Mikhil's modest grey 1961 Fiat 1100 Select, still showcasing its original patina.

This treasured car, which Mikhil, a Fiat aficionado, managed to acquire six years ago in Allahabad after extensive negotiation, is truly a rare find.

Madan Mohan, a well known vintage and classic car collector and founder of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust, is happy with the way the annual show has been received by car enthusiasts worldwide and invites everyone to witness the evolution of motoring in India and across the world.

"Many sleepless nights go behind putting up an event of this scale. It takes two years of preparation and hard work from our side for this show of three days. This is a special gift we bring to our youngsters to see the evolution of motoring, and we bring a lot of tourists from all over the world to witness our heritage motoring culture," said Mohan, who has a personal collection of over 380 vintage cars.

His personal pick for the participation this year: the 1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe and the 1932 Lancia Astura Pininfarina Series 2 Cabriolet.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated and praised the organisers for hosting this rare event with participation from across the world, adding that events like these gives boost to the country's tourism also.

The show will come to a close on February 23.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.