‘Yogi must teach Shah how to improve law and order in Delhi’: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in multiple press conferences on the day, this time training his guns at Union home minister Amit Shah, a day after clashing with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party office on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Kejriwal accused the BJP of distributing cash and valuables in an attempt to “buy votes”, as he reiterated his appeal for voters to “take gifts but vote for the candidate of their choice”.

In a press conference at the AAP headquarters on Friday morning, Kejriwal said Yogi Adityanath “should guide” Amit Shah on improving law and order.

“Yesterday (on Thursday), UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Delhi. He pointed out that law and order in Delhi has completely deteriorated. I agree with him 100%, and so do the people of Delhi. Yogi Adityanth also claimed that he has fixed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order in Delhi directly comes under Amit Shah Ji, as he is the Union home minister. If Yogi Adityanath has indeed improved the law and order in Uttar Pradesh, I request him to sit with Amit Shah and explain to him how law and order can be improved. He should guide him and advise him on the steps needed to provide safety and security in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Since Delhi is a Union territory, the law and order is under the control of the central government.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that before demanding answers from the Centre regarding the law and order situation in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal should answer the 15 questions of the people of Delhi.

“The people of Delhi believe that due to the actions of AAP leaders and workers, the image of Delhi has been tarnished on several occasions, and it would be better if Arvind Kejriwal answers these questions from the public. We know Kejriwal will not answer, but we will not remain silent; we will continue to demand answers for his actions,” Sachdeva said.

Later in the day, in a digital address from his residence, Kejriwal attacked the BJP for allegedly distributing gifts.

“Open distribution of money and goods started a month and a half before the elections. Shoes are being distributed, cash ranging around ₹1,100 is being handed out openly. There is no fear, no concern that the Election Commission or anyone else will stop them... This money and these goods are not coming from government funds but are being distributed by a few leaders of their Gaali Galoch party. This money they are distributing was earned by looting the people of this country. Take everything they distribute—don’t worry about it—but don’t sell your vote,” he said.

The BJP has repeatedly dismissed the allegations and poll panel officials have said that they have not found any evidence in this regard.