e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi Police probing two case of fake UPI IDs in name of PM-Cares Fund

Delhi Police probing two case of fake UPI IDs in name of PM-Cares Fund

Delhi Police cyber cell investigators traced people behind the fraud to some areas in Jharkhand, including Jamtara, which has emerged as a hub of cyber frauds such as phishing in recent years.

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 02:00 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cyber cell officials said that during an investigation they came across 80 fake UPI IDs that were created around the same time in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the PM-Cares Fund.
Cyber cell officials said that during an investigation they came across 80 fake UPI IDs that were created around the same time in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the PM-Cares Fund.(File photo for representation)
         

Delhi Police is probing two cyber fraud cases where fake Unified Payments Interface (UPI) IDs of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) Fund were created to dupe people into parting with money for donations to the fight against Covid-19.

Delhi Police cyber cell investigators traced people behind the fraud to some areas in Jharkhand, including Jamtara, which has emerged as a hub of cyber frauds such as phishing in recent years.

Cyber cell officials said that during an investigation they came across 80 fake UPI IDs that were created around the same time in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the PM-Cares Fund.

“All such fake UPI IDs, which looked similar to the original ID of PM-Cares Fund, were deactivated as soon they came to our notice, either during the investigation or flagged by other agencies. A majority of the scamsters have been traced to areas in Bihar and Jharkhand’s Jamtara, Hazaribagh,” said deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy.

The ongoing lockdown for the coronavirus disease outbreak and the fact that the racketeers are located in thickly forested areas where Maoist rebels are active have prompted investigators to delay sending in raiding teams to the areas. Senior officers said the operation may last more than a week and arranging logistics such as food and accommodation in the terrain would be difficult in the present circumstances.

“We will soon be sending our teams to catch the suspects,” said DCP Roy.

A senior police officer familiar with the developments said two brothers were arrested in Hazaribagh last month for being part of the racket that had duped people to the tune of around R52 lakh in the guise of donations to the PM-Cares Fund. The racket’s mastermind is still at large.

“Our teams will also get in touch with the Hazaribagh police and if required, the two brothers will be questioned to ascertain if their gang created the fake UPI IDs that came to our notice..,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The city police detected the first fake UPI ID on March 28, just a couple of hours after the Prime Minister announced its formation and called for donations to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

DCP Roy said that around R47,000 was deposited in the fake UPI ID “Pmcare@sbi” by the time it was blocked and a case was registered. Within a week, the cyber cell officials came across another case wherein the screenshot of a fake UPI ID was uploaded on social media, urging people to donate to the fund.

“We registered a separate case and both the cases were probed. The fraudsters in both the cases were traced to Bihar and Jharkhand,” he added.

Last month, Maharashtra cyber police officials said racketeers were using fake links to dupe people in the name of online donations to the PM-Cares Fund and that 78 cases were registered for spreading misinformation online on the coronavirus outbreak. The officials asked the people to use the authentic link, which is pmcares@sbi, to donate funds to fight the virus.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In